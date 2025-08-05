Kerala: Cab lands into canal after following direction shown by navigation app in Kochi The road was completely flooded following heavy rainfall since late Monday night. For someone new to the area, it was nearly impossible to tell where the road ends and the canal begins. The car has since been recovered.

New Delhi:

A private taxi plunged into an open canal along a flooded road while using a navigation application in Kerala’s Kochi. The incident took place on Tuesday morning while the driver was on his way to pick up a passenger, PTI reported citing the police. Fortunately, the driver escaped unhurt during the incident.

Television visuals showed the vehicle partially submerged, with nearly three-fourths of it underwater.

The incident took place around 7:30 am. The driver, who works for a well-known app-based cab service, was unfamiliar with the area and could not identify the location of the canal due to the waterlogged road, police added.

The road was completely flooded following heavy rainfall since late Monday night. For someone new to the area, it was nearly impossible to tell where the road ends and the canal begins. The car has since been recovered.

Local residents, who assisted in pulling the car out, told news channels that the canal is usually open and becomes invisible during heavy rainfall as the area gets entirely submerged, making it very dangerous for those unfamiliar with the stretch.

Dar dangles on unfinished road following online Map

Earlier in June, a person was left dangling on an unfinished bridge inside his car after following the directions shown by a navigation application. The incident took place on National Highway 24 in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj.

One side of the flyover was fully constructed, while the other remained incomplete, marked only by a soil embankment. As the car neared the unfinished stretch, the driver noticed the abrupt end and hit the brakes. Despite the attempt to stop, the vehicle's momentum carried it forward, causing it to swerve off the edge and come to a precarious halt.

Car lands in ditch after error in map

Day’s back, a woman landed in a ditch, allegedly after following the direction shown by the map. The incident took place in Navi Mumbai. The company issued a clarification saying that the road under the bridge is not mapped for navigation in maps.