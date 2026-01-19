Kerala bus harassment video sparks outrage as accused dies by suicide; debate erupts online A Kerala man accused of harassing a woman on a bus died by suicide after her video alleging misconduct went viral. The incident has sparked widespread debate, with activists, the woman and the victim's family presenting conflicting narratives.

Thiruvananthapuram:

A controversial incident from Kerala has ignited intense debate on social media after a man accused of molesting a woman on a bus was later found dead. The viral video, which captured the alleged harassment, has now raised questions about the role of social media, public shaming and mental health. The man, identified as 41-year-old Deepak from Govindpuram, was found hanging at his home around 7 am on Sunday.

This incident came just two days after a woman posted a video on social media accusing him of touching her inappropriately while travelling on a bus. The video quickly spread across platforms leading to widespread outrage and discussions. The woman later removed the video and uploaded another clip explaining why she had initially shared it.

Social worker raises questions over video intent

Men's rights activist and social worker Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj alleged that the woman had filmed the video intentionally to create a reel. Her claim has added further fuel to the ongoing online debate, with opinions sharply divided.

Family claims allegations were false

Meanwhile, Deepak's relatives strongly denied the accusations, stating that he had never faced such complaints earlier. They said he was under severe mental stress ever since the video went viral. According to the family, the social media uproar pushed him into deep emotional trauma.

Police officials have confirmed that an investigation into the incident is underway. They are examining both the allegations made by the woman and the circumstances leading to Deepak’s death.

ALSO READ: Kerala: Rahul Mamkootathil, expelled Congress MLA, denied bail in sexual assault case