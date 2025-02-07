Kerala Budget 2025-26: Rs 750 crore allocated for Wayanad rehabilitation, key development plans unveiled

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal

Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has presented the Kerala Budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday, February 7, 2025. The presentation began at 9 a.m., with significant announcements aimed at addressing both the state's immediate challenges and long-term development goals.

One of the most notable announcements was the allocation of Rs. 750 crore for the rehabilitation of victims of the Wayanad disaster. Minister Balagopal emphasised that the project would be completed on time, with Rs. 750 crore earmarked for the first phase of the rehabilitation efforts.

Balagopal also addressed the state's fiscal health, highlighting Kerala’s economic resilience despite challenges. He attributed the improvement in the state's financial position to a 70% increase in its own tax collection over the past four years. He expressed concern over the central government's consistent reduction of Kerala’s share in the divisible tax pool, dropping from 3.88% during the 10th Finance Commission period to 1.92% in the 15th Finance Commission period. The Finance Minister strongly criticized the Centre, accusing it of neglecting Kerala, which he claimed had contributed to the state's financial difficulties.