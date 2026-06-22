Kerala: Brother leaps from first floor to save 6-year-old from dog attack

New Delhi:

A teenager jumped from the first floor of his house in Kerala's Malappuram district to rescue his six-year-old brother from a stray dog attack. The incident, which occurred in Changaramkulam's Alamkode area, was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the house.

According to reports, the young boy was standing outside his home when a stray dog suddenly charged towards him and attempted to attack him. Within seconds, the situation turned chaotic as the child screamed for help.

Brother rushes to save child

The boy's elder brother was on the first floor of the house when he heard the cries. Realising the danger, he immediately jumped from the first floor and rushed towards his younger sibling. The CCTV footage shows the brother reaching the child and pulling him away from the dog before the attack could cause even more serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the children's mother also rushed out of the house after hearing the commotion. She quickly moved another young child present at the spot to safety as panic spread outside the residence.

Dog attacks multiple people within minutes

During efforts to drive the animal away, the stray dog reportedly bit the elder brother as well. Locals then attempted to stop the dog using sticks, and the animal was briefly knocked unconscious. However, the situation did not end there.

A few minutes later, the dog regained consciousness and allegedly attacked another person passing through the area. The victim also sustained bite injuries in the attack.

Following the repeated attacks, the elder brother and the third victim reportedly joined others in confronting the dog. The animal was eventually beaten to death after it continued behaving aggressively. A video of the incident has since surfaced and is being widely shared on social media.

Residents raise concern over stray dog menace

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over the growing stray dog problem in several parts of Kerala.

Local residents said stray dogs have become a major threat in the area, with attacks being reported frequently. According to residents, people are often bitten while walking on roads or standing outside their homes.

Several locals alleged that complaints regarding the issue have been made repeatedly, but no effective action has been taken. They accused the administration of failing to address the growing menace despite repeated warnings from residents.

Written by Avnie Saraf. Avnie Saraf is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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