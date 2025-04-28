Kerala: Bomb threats target CM’s office, residence in Thiruvananthapuram Kerala’s Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Cliff House (the CM’s official residence), and the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram received bomb threats on Monday, prompting large-scale security operations. Bomb squads were deployed, but no explosives were found so far.

Kerala’s capital was on high alert Monday after bomb threats were issued to several high-security government locations, including the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Cliff House—the official residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan—and the Secretariat. The threats were received via email, prompting immediate deployment of bomb disposal squads and intensified security checks, reported news agency ANI.​

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, search operations are currently underway at all affected sites. Police and bomb detection units have cordoned off the areas and are conducting thorough inspections. So far, nothing has been found.​

This incident follows a series of similar threats in recent days. On Sunday, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport received a bomb threat via email, which was later confirmed to be a hoax after extensive security checks. Additionally, several hotels in the city, including the Hilton Garden Inn and Gokulam Grand Hotel, received bomb threats on Saturday, leading to evacuations and searches that yielded no evidence of explosives.

Authorities are investigating the origin of these threats, which have disrupted normal operations and heightened public concern. The timing of these incidents is particularly sensitive, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kerala on May 2.​

Law enforcement agencies are treating these threats with utmost seriousness, despite the previous hoaxes. Security has been tightened across the city, and officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.​

The Kerala Police have stated that they are working diligently to trace the source of these threats and ensure the safety of all residents and visitors. More details are awaited as the search and investigation proceed.