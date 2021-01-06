Bird flu impact: Kerala govt approves compensation for duck rearers

Image Source : PTI Animal Husbandry Department cull ducks en masse following detection of Avian Influenza (H5N8) at four places, in Alappuzha district of Kerala.

The Kerala government has sanctioned compensation for duck farmers whose ducks were culled following the bird flu threat in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts. The Cabinet has decided to provide Rs 100 for a duck which is less than two months old and Rs 200 for those which are above 2 months. Compensation of Rs 5 will be paid for each egg destroyed.

However, the farmers organisations are not satisfied with the decision and said that they will petition Animal Husbandry Minister K. Raju.

Raju is meeting the duck farmers at Alappuzha to discuss on further progress and to prevent the spreading of the disease.

50,000 ducks have been culled in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts after bird flu was detected in these places.

With bird flu spreading, the state government is not taking any chances and the minister has conducted a series of meetings with animal husbandry officials and veterinary surgeons.

Radhakrishnan, Alappuzha district president of duck farmers association, said "The compensation announced by the state government is meagre and will not help us. We want at least double the amount sanctioned by the government for basic survival of our business."

