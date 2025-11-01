Kerala becomes India's first poverty-free state, sets model for inclusive growth and social justice Kerala's declaration as India's first poverty-free state is a historic milestone built on decades of decentralised governance, women empowerment through Kudumbashree and strong social infrastructure. The state's inclusive model offers a blueprint for equitable growth and sustainable development.

Kerala has set script history once again as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan officially declared the state as "extreme poverty-free" on Saturday (November 1) on the occasion of the state formation day. With this announcement, Kerala became the first Indian state and only the second region in the world after China to achieve this milestone. The grand declaration ceremony was held at Thiruvananthapuram's Central Stadium in the presence of all state ministers, local body representatives and film icons. The celebration will include cultural performances before and after the main ceremony, showcasing Kerala’s vibrant art and cultural heritage.

What does 'extreme poverty-free' mean?

Extreme poverty refers to a state in which individuals or families are unable to meet even the most basic human needs such as food, shelter, healthcare, education and clothing. The World Bank defines extreme poverty as living on less than $2.15 per person per day, which is approximately Rs 180. India's own framework - the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) developed by NITI Aayog - provides a broader picture. It measures poverty not just by income but also through indicators like nutrition, housing, sanitation, education and access to essential services.

As per the 2023 NITI Aayog MPI report, Kerala already had the lowest share of multidimensionally poor citizens in the country. Only 0.55 per cent of its population was classified as multidimensionally poor, followed by Goa (0.84 per cent) and Puducherry (0.85 per cent).

How Kerala made it happen

Kerala's journey towards eradicating extreme poverty began in 2021 with the launch of the Extreme Poverty Eradication Project - one of the flagship programmes under Chief Minister Vijayan's second term. The mission's idea was both simple and bold - to identify every single household living in extreme poverty through detailed local surveys and then craft customised solutions for each family instead of a uniform policy.

Over three to four months, Kudumbashree workers, ASHA health workers, and local government representatives conducted door-to-door surveys across the state. Their exhaustive efforts identified 64,006 families, comprising 1,30,009 individuals, as living in extreme poverty. Once identified, the state's local self-government institutions designed micro-level interventions tailored to each family's needs. These included housing support, medical treatment, livelihood initiatives and welfare assistance. The Kudumbashree movement has emerged as a cornerstone of Kerala's social and economic transformation. Launched in 1998 as a poverty eradication and women empowerment programme, Kudumbashree has grown into one of the largest women's collectives in the world, involving over 45 lakh women.

Decentralised governance at the core

One of the key factors behind Kerala's success has been its highly decentralised model of governance. Since the 1990s, the state has empowered local self-government institutions to identify development priorities, allocate resources and monitor progress. Panchayats and municipalities have played a direct role in addressing local needs, ensuring that welfare schemes reach every section of society. This bottom-up approach has not only reduced bureaucratic delays but also made governance more transparent and accountable. Experts say Kerala's participatory planning system, where local communities actively contribute to decision-making, has ensured that poverty alleviation is both targeted and sustainable.

Kerala's model of inclusive governance

Experts attribute Kerala's success to its strong decentralised governance and community participation. By empowering local bodies and integrating programmes like Kudumbashree, the state ensured that every intervention reached its intended beneficiaries. The collaboration between government departments, women-led collectives and local representatives made the initiative deeply people-centric and sustainable.

