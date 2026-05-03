Kerala Assembly Election 2026: What happened in Kerala in the 2021 state polls?

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala's political fate will be decided on Monday, May 4, 2026, as counting of votes for the April 9 Assembly elections begins. The state witnessed an intense and high-stakes contest among the ruling LDF, the opposition UDF, and the BJP-led NDA. The results are crucial for all three fronts as they seek to strengthen their position in the state's evolving political landscape. The southern state has a total of 2,71,42,952 voters, of whom 79.63 per cent cast their votes across 140 Assembly constituencies on April 9. A total of 883 candidates contested the election for 140 seats in the state. According to officials, 15,464 personnel, including 140 returning officers, 1,340 additional returning officers, 4,208 micro observers, 4,208 counting supervisors, and 5,563 counting assistants, have been deployed for the exercise across 140 counting centres across 43 locations.

With all eyes on the results, it is worth revisiting what happened in the last Kerala Assembly elections and how the political landscape evolved in the state.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2021

The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) returned to power in 2021 by winning 99 of the 140 seats, bucking the over four-decade-long trend of the Communists and the Congress-led UDF alternating in power.

While the BJP-led NDA failed miserably, the UDF won 41 seats. The BJP had to forgo even the lone seat -Nemom -it captured in the 2016 elections.

Prominent winners of LDF

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan won by a huge margin of 50,123 votes. Cabinet ministers KK Shailaja, MM Mani, A C Moideen, Kadakampally Surendran, Kadannappally Ramachandran, K Krishnankutty, T P Ramakrishnan and K Chandrasekharan were among the winners. Health minister Shailaja trounced her opponent with a record margin of 60,963 votes.

Prominent winners of UDF

Prominent winners from the UDF camp were Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, former minister Anoop Jacob, MK Muneer and KK Rema, the Revolutionary Marxist Party leader backed by the front.

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