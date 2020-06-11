Image Source : ANI Act of barbarism: Dog chained, mouth sealed with insulation tape, and it's Kerala again

Another heinous act of animal cruelty, barbarism has come to light where a dog was chained with mouth sealed with insulation tape for two weeks before being rescued. The incident has been reported from Kerala's Thrissur disctrict.

The dog has reportedly been shifted to animal shelter home and is being taken care of.

This incident comes as Kerala has been facing nationwide backlash on the death of a pregnant elephant who was reportedly fed pineapple filled with firecrackers.

Kerala administration has arrested 3 individuals in the matter of the death of the pregnant elephant. The accused have been identified as Renjith, Animon and Sharath, all natives of Karavoor.

Talking to India TV about the incident, Maneka Gandhi had said, "around 600 elephants die each year in Kerala, and these elephants do not even belong to the state but are brought from Assam, Bihar and Odisha."

"The death of a pregnant elephant through firecrackers in Kerala gives out a dangerous message," Maneka Gandhi said.

