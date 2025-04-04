Kerala: 50 persons involved in land disputes join BJP hours after Waqf Bill was passed In Kerala's Ernakulam district, residents have alleged that the Waqf Board is illegally asserting ownership over their lands and properties, despite having registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.

Hours after Parliament approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 50 persons involved in land disputes in Kerala's Munambam joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, in the presence of state's party chief, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and other NDA leaders.

NDA leaders led by Chandrasekhar visited Munambam residents on Friday and assured them that the BJP-led alliance would support them until they secured their revenue rights. During their visit, these persons joined BJP. People welcomed NDA leaders in their area, and along with Chandrasekhar, BJP leaders Shaun George, P.K. Krishnadas, and several others were also present.

Residents hopeful with passage of Waqf Bill

The residents, who have been strongly backed by the Catholic Church, have been protesting for 174 days, seeking recognition of their revenue rights over properties allegedly claimed by the Waqf Board. They are hopeful that the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will help resolve the land claims made by the Waqf Board.

The protesters also requested Chandrasekhar to arrange a direct meeting with the Prime Minister to express their gratitude. In response, the BJP state chief assured that he would coordinate with the Prime Minister’s office to schedule the meeting.

In his address to the protesters and the 'Munambam Bhoo Samrakshana Samithi,' the former Union Minister highlighted that their struggle, which had been neglected by elected representatives, has now garnered national attention. "We now have the opportunity to work toward securing a better future for you. We will continue to stand with you until your revenue rights are restored. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a leader who keeps his promises," he said.

BJP and BDJS workers warmly welcomed both leaders at the protest site. As a gesture of appreciation, the protest committee presented Chandrasekhar with an image of 'The Last Supper of Christ.'

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan claimed that no one has stated that the Munambam issue would be resolved with the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Speaking to the media, Satheesan questioned whether the Waqf Amendment Bill would truly address the problems faced by the people of Munambam. He also noted that the protest in Munambam was fueled by a misunderstanding.

(PTI inputs)