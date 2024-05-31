Kerala: 37-year-old woman delivers baby on KSRTC bus in Thrissur | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB (ANI) Woman delivers baby inside KSRTC bus in Kerala's Thrissur.

Kerala news: A 37-year-old woman from Kerala's Malappuram district gave birth to a baby girl on a KSRTC bus in Thrissur. The incident took place on Wednesday (May 29) when the woman, travelling with her husband from Thrissur to Thottilpalam in Kozhikode, began experiencing severe labour pains as the bus crossed Peramangalam village.

In response to the situation, the bus driver promptly altered the route and headed directly to Amala Hospital in Thrissur, notifying the hospital about the emergency. Upon reaching the hospital, the woman was already in an advanced stage of labour.

Passengers were deboarded to allow doctors and nurses to provide immediate medical attention. Visuals shared on social media show the bus stopped at the hospital, with staff members rushing to assist the mother and her newborn inside the vehicle. The medical team brought essential equipment onto the bus to ensure a safe delivery.

Mother, child are safe- Hospital officials

Dr Yasir Sulaiman of Amala Hospital stated, "The initiation of labour pain had already begun. At that point, it was impossible for us to shift her to the emergency department. We had to take out the child and cut the umbilical cord there itself. We ensured that the baby and the mother were safe. Currently, both are doing well. It was a different day and a new thing for us."

The mother and her baby girl were transferred to the hospital for further care following the successful delivery. Hospital officials have confirmed that both mother and child are in good health and are not facing any complications.

ALSO READ: Congress Kerala unit appeals to Amitabh Bachchan for support on overcrowded trains issue

ALSO READ: Southwest Monsoon sets in over Kerala, advances into most parts of Northeast India: IMD