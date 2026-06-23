Kerala: 3 die after soil-laden tipper lorry crashes into bus stop in Kollam; several feared trapped

Kollam:

As many as three persons, including a student, were killed after a tipper lorry carrying soil went out of control and crashed into a bus stop in Kerala’s Kollam district. The mishap took place in Neeleswaram on Tuesday morning when people were waiting for the bus. Several others were injured in the crash.

While taking a turn, the lorry lost control and rammed into the bus stop. The impact caused the soil to spill out, covering several people who were standing there. Some of them are believed to have been buried under the heap of soil.

A comprehensive operation has been launched to remove soil and rescue people who are believed to be trapped underneath. The injured have been admitted to Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital and Vijaya Hospital.

Mavelikara MP Kodikunnil Suresh and the District Collector arrive at the accident site to review the rescue efforts.

15 injured as van crashes in Thrissur after driver swerves to avoid wild boar

Earlier on June 14, fifteen passengers were injured after a van lost control and crashed into a tree while trying to avoid a wild boar on the Wadakkanchery-Kunnamkulam stretch of the state highway in Kerala.

The accident took place around 1.30 am when the vehicle, travelling from Palakkad to Guruvayur, was passing through Wadakkanchery.

According to police, a wild boar suddenly came onto the road. In an attempt to avoid hitting the animal, the driver turned the van sharply. The vehicle first hit a lottery shop on the roadside. After that impact, the van continued moving ahead and then struck a tree before finally coming to a stop, police added.

Locals who heard the crash rushed to the spot and helped rescue the passengers from the damaged vehicle. All 15 people inside the van suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital in Thrissur for treatment.

Police said the front part of the van was badly damaged in the crash.

Officials also noted that similar accidents have been reported on this stretch earlier and advised drivers to be extra careful while travelling through the area, especially at night.

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