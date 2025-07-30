Kerala: 23-year-old pregnant woman found hanging on terrace in Irinjalakuda Police stated that Faseela, a resident of Kottaparambil, had allegedly been facing harassment from her husband, Noufal, and her mother-in-law. According to officials, persistent conflicts within the household may have pushed her toward the tragic decision.

Thiruvananthapuram:

A 23-year-old pregnant woman named Faseela was found hanging on the terrace of her husband’s residence in Irinjalakuda, located in central Kerala. The incident came to light on Wednesday, shocking the local community and raising serious concerns about domestic violence.

Domestic harassment under investigation

Police revealed that Faseela, a native of Kottaparambil, was reportedly subjected to harassment by her husband, Noufal, and her mother-in-law. Authorities indicated ongoing issues between the deceased and her in-laws might have driven her to take this tragic step. Noufal has been taken into custody, and investigations are underway to uncover more details.

Evidence of abuse emerges

Local media outlets have circulated what are believed to be WhatsApp messages sent by Faseela to her mother. In these messages, she accused her husband of domestic assault and persistent harassment, highlighting the distress she faced before the incident. A case has been registered naming Noufal as the primary accused and his mother as the second accused.

Police appeal for further information

Officials have appealed to anyone with additional information to come forward as the investigation continues. This case has drawn attention to the urgent need to address domestic violence and ensure protection for vulnerable women, especially those expecting children.