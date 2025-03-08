Keladi Chennamma: Queen who challenged Aurangzeb and saved Chhatrapati Shivaji's son Keladi Chennamma, was queen of Keladi located in Sagara, Karnataka. Read on to know how she saved both Rajaram, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji, and Keladi from the wrath of Aurangzeb.

Chennamma, the queen of Keladi, took over the governance of Keladi after her husband’s death. She reigned magnificently for over 25 years. However, her story remains largely unsung in the history. She, not only emerged as a formidable leader, but also saved her kingdom from a ruthless tyrant, Aurangzeb. Today, on the occasion of International Women's Day, let's highlight the story of a fierce female leader.

Chennamma was born to a Lingayat merchant named Sidappa Shetty in Kundapura of Karnataka. She got married to Somashekhara Nayak, the king of Keladi. However, her husband was killed in a conspiracy. Despite mourning for her husband, Chennamma knew that she was now responsible for the safety and well-being of the people of Kelad and took over the administration.

Meeting with Shivaji's son

Chennamma met Rajaram, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji, while interacting with people of Keladi. Rajaram came to her wearing attire of a monk. He told her that the Mughal emperor, Aurangazeb had sent an army to kill him. He further added that every ruler in South had denied him permission to pass through their kingdom for the fear of Aurangzeb. He requested the queen to permit him to pass through her kingdom, and seek temporary refuge in the fort of Jinji. Chennamma agreed, and provided him shelter.

As soon as Mughal army got to know about this, Aurangzeb sent a threatening letter to Chennamma, she responded and told him that Rajaram had already passed through her kingdom. Before the queen’s letter could reach Aurangazeb, the Mughal army attacked Keladi.

However, Chennamma successfully repelled the Mughal threat in the ensuing battle from her military base in Sagara. Ultimately, Aurangzeb redirected his efforts towards besieging Jinji after news of Rajaram’s successful escape reached the fortress.

The Keladi soldiers fought bravely against the Mughal invasion. Soon, the war was halted due to heavy rains. One day, Jann Nisar Khan received a message from Aurangazeb, informing him that Rajaram was in Jinji. The Mughals decided to proceed to Jinji instead and therefore proposed a peace treaty with Keladi. Chennamma was relieved that her kingdom was safe.