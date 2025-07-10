Kejriwal wants Nobel Prize for governance, BJP says 'he would get one for corruption and incompetence' Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Sachdeva said he would get the award if there were categories for "incompetence" and "corruption".

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sparked political controversy by asserting that he deserves a Nobel Prize for governance. The statement quickly drew criticism from the BJP, which labeled the remark as "laughable" and accused Kejriwal of leading an administration marked by corruption and incompetence.

I should get a Nobel Prize for governance: Kejriwal

Speaking at the release of the Punjabi edition of a book, titled "Kejriwal Model", in Chandigarh on Tuesday, the AAP leader elaborated on the governance model adopted by the previous government in Delhi, led by his party and said that despite repeated attempts to obstruct his government's work in Delhi, his administration had delivered effectively.

Referring to challenges faced by the AAP government in the national capital, Kejriwal said, "Despite being stopped from working, we performed. I should get a Nobel Prize for governance and administration for doing so much despite there being a lieutenant governor and various difficulties."

BJP takes dig at Kejriwal

The statement triggered swift backlash from the BJP. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva was at the forefront of the criticism, accusing Kejriwal of indulging in self-glorification despite facing a series of serious allegations.

Sachdeva took a dig at Kejriwal, saying, "Kejriwal demanding a Nobel Prize for himself is laughable. The people of Delhi are stunned to hear about his desire for a Nobel Prize."

Sachdeva further said that he would have surely received a Nobel Prize if there were categories for "incompetence, anarchy, and corruption". Several scams, including the construction of the "sheesh mahal", took place during Keriwal's rule in Delhi, he alleged.

The BJP had accused Kejriwal of spending crores of rupees to renovate and refurbish the chief minister's residence in Delhi, calling it the "sheesh mahal".

The AAP hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying it should focus on governance in Delhi instead of name-calling. "Virendra Sachdeva is in the government now. It is time to govern, not just talk. Opposition days are over -- now you have to deliver. Delhi is waiting for real work, not distractions or name-calling," Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)

