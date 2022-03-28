'Don't be anti-Hindu so openly': Assam CM slams Kejriwal over 'The Kashmir Files' remarks

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Highlights Don't be anti-Hindu so openly, Assam CM said as he slammed Kejriwal over 'The Kashmir Files' remarks

You make it tax-free or not, you do not have the right to humiliate and insult us, Sarma said

It doesn't behove a CM to use the assembly to rub salt in the wound of Hindus, Assam CM said

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal over his comments to upload the 'The Kashmir Files' movie on YouTube saying he may do whatever he can but don't be anti-Hindu so openly.

Kejriwal on Thursday said the BJP MLAs demanding 'The Kashmir Files' be made tax-free in Delhi should upload the movie on YouTube and make it free for all. During his address in the Assembly, Kejriwal also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the movie for political gains.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that Kejriwal, by his remarks over the issue, has crossed all limits of political decency.

Slamming the Delhi CM, now Himanta Biswa Sarma has said, "You make it tax-free or not, you do not have the right to humiliate and insult us. You may do whatever you want, but do not be 'anti-Hindu' so openly. If our Hindu samaj (society) is in this condition, it is because we are more anti-Hindu within the Hindu family. Otherwise, Hindu civilisation once used to show the path to the world."

Sarma also hit out at Kejriwal saying he has made several movies in the past tax-free.

"Arvind Kejriwal has made several movies tax-free in Delhi. I want to ask him why did he not ask to upload all those movies on YouTube? Why do you have interest only in The Kashmir Files being uploaded on YouTube?"

"If you don't want to make The Kashmir Files tax free, don't. But stop this constant mocking of Kashmiri Pandits. Their sufferings are a result of such condescending attitude & appeasement politics of secularists. It doesn't behove a CM to use the assembly to rub salt in the wound of Hindus." Sarma said.

ALSO READ | Muslim man murdered in Kushinagar for celebrating BJP's win: CM Adityanath gives police free-hand, two held

ALSO READ | Caught on camera: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked by man during event in Patna

Latest India News