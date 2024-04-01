Kejriwal seeks permission for special diet, books as court sends him to jail till April 15

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

A Delhi court on Monday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. The ED had sought 15-day judicial custody of Kejriwal, saying he was "totally uncooperative".

Kejriwal moved applications, seeking permission to have a special diet, medicines, books and religious locket which he is wearing while being in judicial custody. The Delhi CM has sought permission to have the following books in judicial custody — Bhagwad geeta, ramayana and How Prime Ministers Decide. Just before his appearance in court, the AAP leader said, "Whatever the prime minister is doing(referring to his arrest) is not good for the country".

AAP ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal also met him in the court.

Arrested on March 21

The federal probe agency had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the case. The next day, Special Judge Baweja remanded him in the custody of the ED till March 28. In its remand application, the probe agency has accused the AAP leader of "being involved in the entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly elections".