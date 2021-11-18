Thursday, November 18, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 115-crore mark
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Kejriwal meets WWE champion Great Khali; Will change Punjab together, says Delhi CM

Kejriwal meets WWE champion Great Khali; Will change Punjab together, says Delhi CM

Kejriwal shared a picture with the wrestler on his Twitter handle and said that Khali is impressed with the initiatives taken up by the AAP government in the national capital.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 18, 2021 15:40 IST
kejriwal meets khali
Image Source : TWITTER/@ARVINDKEJRIWAL

Kejriwal meets WWE champion Great Khali; Will change Punjab together, says Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met WWE wrestler The Great Khali. He shared a picture with the wrestler on his Twitter handle and said that Khali is impressed with the initiatives taken up by the AAP government in the national capital. Kejriwal said that both he and the wrestler will bring change in Punjab.

The meet comes ahead of the Punjab assembly elections slated for 2022. Although Khali is a native of Himachal Pradesh, he currently lives in Punjab. 

"Today, I met The Great Khali, a wrestler who has made India famous all over the world. He liked the work done on electricity, water, and school and hospital in Delhi. Now that we have done all this work in Punjab too, we will change Punjab together.", Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

Also Read: Punjab quashes cases against farmers in connection with stubble burning, anti-farm laws stir

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News