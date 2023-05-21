Sunday, May 21, 2023
     
'Joining hands with those who he used to call corrupt': BJP's new dig at Kejriwal

Taking a dig at Arvind Kejriwal, former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "Those who he used to call corrupt, today is joining hands with them."

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: May 21, 2023 15:23 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The BJP on Sunday termed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the most corrupt politician saying that to defeat Prime Minister Modi, he's joining hands with all the corrupt leaders.

Taking a dig at Arvind Kejriwal, former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "Those who he used to call corrupt, today is joining hands with them." (Jisko bhrasht kehte the unke saath hi haath mila rahe hai).

Close aides of Arvind Kejriwal are in jail, he further said. 

More to follow 

