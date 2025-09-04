Kejriwal in flood-hit Punjab: AAP supremo distributes relief material in Kapurthala, assures support Speaking to the reporters, Kejriwal said AAP lawmakers, government officials and volunteers were actively involved in relief and rescue operations amid dire situation in Punjab. He said officials have been designated for every village to ensure timely help and delivery of necessary items.

Kapurthala:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday inspected flood-hit areas in Punjab. He also spoke with people affected by the floods and distributed relief material among them. He was flaked by the party's Punjab unit chief Aman Arora and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal.

“Today, I visited the flood-affected areas of Punjab. There, I closely felt the people's pain and suffering, met with the affected families, and also distributed relief materials.In this difficult time, the Punjab government is firmly standing with every family. Help is being provided to every needy person. The people of Punjab are not alone; the entire country is with them. We are fully confident that together we will soon emerge from this disaster,” Kejriwal posted on X.

AAP providing all necessary help, says Kejriwal

Speaking to the reporters, Kejriwal said AAP lawmakers, government officials and volunteers were actively involved in relief and rescue operations amid dire situation in Punjab. He said officials have been designated for every village to ensure timely help and delivery of necessary items.

“For the first time in 37 years since 1988, Punjab is grappling with such a severe flood. But our government, ministers, MLAs, officials, and our volunteers are working day and night to help people and carry out relief efforts. Help is being delivered right to their homes for those who are refusing to leave their villages. Adequate arrangements have been made there for the people who have come to stay in the relief camps,” the AAP supremo said.

“A gazetted officer has been appointed for every village so that people do not have to wander around for help. The crisis is big, but even bigger is the spirit of Punjabis and the feeling of helping each other. This very Spirit will soon take us out of this disaster,” he added.

Earlier, Kejriwal visited Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s house in Chandigarh.

Manish Sisodia visits flood-hit areas in Gurdaspur

AAP’s senior leader Manish Sisodia also took stock of the flood situation in Punjab. He visited Dina Nagar in Gurdaspur and interacted with flood-affected people.

“Today, I went to some villages in the Dinanagar Assembly constituency to meet the people in the flood-affected villages, along with Punjab Aam Aadmi Party's chief Sherry Kalsi, Halqa Incharge Shamsher Singh, and other volunteers. The village elders said that they had never seen such a flood. Even in 1988, there was a severe flood, but the water receded in just 2 days, whereas now it has been 12 days and the water is still rising,” Sisodia posted on X.

“There is still water in people's homes. Especially for the poor families in the village who barely managed to feed themselves by doing daily wage labor in the fields, their livelihood has also come to a halt. In such a situation, the Aam Aadmi Party government, the Aam Aadmi Party team, and every single worker are delivering food, rations, and all essential items. The real challenge will be the rehabilitation of these people,” he added.

37 killed so far in floods havoc

As many as 37 people have so far been killed amid incessant rains and floods in Punjab. Crops on 1.75 lakh hectares of land across 23 districts got damaged by the worst flood in the state since 1988. Relief and rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, Border Security Force, Punjab Police and district authorities are underway in the affected areas

Punjab rivers– Sutlej, Beas and Ravi– are in spate due to excessive rains in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and J-K.