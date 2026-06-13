Kejriwal hints at early Punjab Assembly polls, says Bhagwant Mann will remain AAP's CM face

Chandigarh:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has suggested that the Punjab Assembly elections may take place earlier than scheduled. Speaking at a public event in Bathinda on Friday, Kejriwal claimed that the elections, currently due in February 2027, could instead be held in November 2026.

While making the statement, he did not explain the reason behind the possibility of early polls. However, he urged party workers to start preparing immediately, saying that only a few months would remain if elections were advanced.

Bhagwant Mann to continue as AAP’s CM face

Kejriwal made it clear that Bhagwant Mann will continue to be AAP’s face for the chief minister’s post in the next Assembly election. Addressing supporters, he said the party’s focus should be on ensuring Mann returns as Chief Minister for another term.

According to Kejriwal, the Punjab government’s performance over the last four years has earned the trust and support of the people. Kejriwal participated in a roadshow in Bathinda alongside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia and Punjab AAP president Aman Arora.

During the event, he thanked voters for supporting the party in recent municipal elections. He highlighted that AAP councillors had been elected mayors in the municipal corporations of Barnala, Moga, Batala and Bathinda, calling it a reflection of public confidence in the party's governance.

Kejriwal hits out at Opposition

Without naming rival parties directly, Kejriwal launched a sharp attack on the opposition. He referred to one party as the “Chitta Party,” another as the “Fighting Party,” and a third as the “ED Party,” accusing them of either being linked to the drug problem, internal infighting, or using central agencies to intimidate opponents.

In contrast, he described AAP as a party focused on public welfare and development. Kejriwal strongly defended Bhagwant Mann’s record as Chief Minister, describing him as one of the most honest leaders Punjab has seen.

He said previous governments often faced allegations of corruption and scams, but claimed that no such accusations had surfaced against Mann during his tenure. Kejriwal also argued that if there had been any wrongdoing, central agencies such as the ED and CBI would have taken action.

Kejriwal pointed to welfare initiatives launched by the AAP government in Punjab. He said the administration has provided free electricity and health insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh.

He also announced that financial assistance for women would begin from July, with eligible women receiving Rs 1,000 per month, while women from Scheduled Caste communities would receive Rs 1,500 per month.

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