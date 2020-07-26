Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kejriwal likely to announce measures to revive Delhi's economy in next few days

Arvind Kejriwal Government is gearing up to take measures to revive Delhi's lockdown-hit economy. He is likely to announce a series of initiatives in the next few days. Kejriwal has received several suggestions from economists and representatives from trade industry for the economic revival of national.

PTI quoted an official who said that as Covid-19 situation was improving in Delhi, focus was now on getting the economy and people's livelihood back on track.

Earlier in the day, Labour and Employment Minister Gopal Rai said the AAP government will launch a special programme to generate more employment opportunities in the city.

Rai also said as part of the special programme, CM Kejriwal will also launch a job portal in the next few days, where the companies looking to hire people and job seekers can register themselves.

Recently, the city government had formed a 12-member expert panel to explore measures for economic reform in order to help businesses recover from the impact of COVID-19.

The panel is carrying out a comprehensive analysis and putting forward suggestions regarding measures that should be initiated by various departments, autonomous bodies, local bodies and the municipal corporations to help people and businesses during the pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)

