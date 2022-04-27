'Mannerless CM of Delhi': BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal's body language during meeting with PM Modi | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB @BJP4DELHI Delhi CM Kejriwal seen stretching as PM Modi speaks

Coming down hard on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his body language during a crucial meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has no manners and questioned whether this is how a CM should behave at an important meeting.

The Delhi unit of the saffron party shared the video snippet on Twitter and slammed Kejriwal, calling him 'Mannerless CM of Delhi'. In the video, it appears that Kejriwal had no interest in the content of the meeting and that he was getting bored. Kejriwal could also be seen stretching his arms as the PM Modi spoke on high fuel prices in states that are ruled by non-BJP parties.

Watch the video here:

BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya also shared the same video and said, “Arvind Kejriwal continues to disgrace himself with uncouth mannerism.”

Asking whether this is how a Chief Minister should behave at an important meeting, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wondered whether Kejriwal was “bored or mannerless or both”.

Taking on the AAP leader, Delhi BJP’s media head Naveen Kumar Jindal dubbed him a 'crook'. “This man does not have the manners to sit and talk in front of the Prime Minister. What a shameless man he is,” he said.

Prime Minister today met Chief Ministers of all the states and heads of the UTs virtually to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country. Over the past few days, India has been recording more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases on a daily bases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 2,927 fresh infections, pushing the case tally to 4,30,65,496 while the active caseload increased to 16,279, according to Union Health Ministry data released on Wednesday morning. The death toll has climbed to 5,23,654 with 32 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

