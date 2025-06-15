Kedarnath helicopter services: Daily flight count, operating companies, and accidents this year so far Helicopter services to Kedarnath have become increasingly popular among pilgrims, especially senior citizens and those unable to complete the trek. Currently, eight companies operate flights from Guptkashi, Phata, and Sersi using nine helipads. Together, they conduct an average of 215 flights daily.

Pilgrims visiting the Kedarnath shrine who are unable to undertake the strenuous trek often opt for helicopter services. These services have also made the journey easier for senior citizens. In recent years, helicopter bookings have surged significantly during the Char Dham Yatra, with flights operating throughout the day.

Helicopter services to Kedarnath operate from Guptkashi, Phata, and Sersi. So far, five accidents have occurred during the yatra this year. In the most recent tragedy near Gaurikund, seven people lost their lives on Sunday, June 15, after their chopper crashed. Here's a look at the current state of helicopter operations on the Kedarnath route.

How many companies are providing helicopter services?

Currently, eight helicopter operators are offering services to Kedarnath via nine helipads across Guptkashi, Phata, and Sersi:

Guptkashi: 2 companies

Phata: 3 companies

Sersi: 3 companies

Daily flights

On average, these companies collectively operate 215 helicopter flights daily, a number that can go up to 290 flights a day when weather conditions are favourable. Each helicopter, including the pilot, can typically carry a maximum of six people. In the Gaurikund crash, there were seven occupants on board, including a two-year-old child whose body weight fell within permissible limits.

What does DGCA say on number of choppers flying in Kedarnath?

(Image Source : SORAAI)DGCA advisory on flight frequency

Distance and fare from helipads to Kedarnath

Phata to Kedarnath: 31 km (approx. 9 minutes), fare: Rs 2,500 (one-way) Sersi to Kedarnath: 23 km (approx. 11 minutes) Guptkashi to Kedarnath: 45 km (approx. 15 minutes), fare: Rs 3,800 (one-way)

Every day, around 1,500 pilgrims use helicopter services to visit Kedarnath and other Char Dham shrines.

