Kedarnath covered in layer of snow as temperature dips; more rains, snowfall on forecast

Image Source : PTI Kedarnath covered in blanket of snow

Fresh spell of snowfall lashed the Valley and the surrounding hills on Monday following which the shrine of Kedarnath was seen covered in a layer of snow. The snowfall has also led to a dip in temperature on hills. The revered shrine is located in the Garhwal Himalayan range near the Mandakini river at about 22 kilometres uphill trek from Gaurikund.

Trees and houses were seen covered in white sparkling snow making the place magnificent for tourists for the winters. People visited Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district amid a light snowfall.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttarakhand forecast, the state will witness very light to light rainfall/snowfall at a few places in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts and at isolated places in Tehri, Dehradun and Almora districts.

Moreover, dry weather is likely to prevail in the remaining districts of the state.

Snowfall is likely to occur at isolated places with height 3,000 m and above.

Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Yogi Adityanath and Trivendra Singh Rawat had arrived at the Kedarnath temple to offer prayers and participate in the portal closing ceremony of the shrine in the early hours of Monday.

Adityanath and Rawat witnessed snowfall in the Kedarnath temple area as they entered the shrine.

Latest India News