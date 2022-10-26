Kedarnath shrine's new look unveiled; 550 gold layers decorate sanctum sanctorum

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Kedarnath temple's new look.

The sanctum sanctorum of the Kedarnath Dham recently got a new look with as many as 550 layers of gold. This added a more attractive look to the sanctum sanctorum.

According to the president of Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, Ajendra Ajay, the work of golden decoration of the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath temple was completed this morning.

He further added that the work has been going on for the last three days. Meanwhile, a six-member team from IIT Roorkee, Central Building Research Roorkee and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) visited Kedarnath Dham and inspected the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The temple committee said that the gold had been transported to the destination three days ago through 18 horse mules. Other than this, atleast 19 artisans had been tasked with applying the gold layers under the supervision of two ASI officers.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Solar eclipse 2022: Badrinath-Kedarnath temple doors to remain closed on October 25

ALSO READ | PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand

Latest India News