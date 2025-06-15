Kedarnath: One dead as landslide hits trek route, 'yatra' suspended from Sonprayag Kedarnath: Rudraprayag Police have urged all pilgrims heading toward Kedarnath Dham to stay put at nearby hotels or safe shelters until the trekking route is deemed safe. Meanwhile, police teams are escorting stranded devotees down from landslide-hit area near Jangalchatti to ensure their safety.

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) :

In a tragic incident on the Kedarnath pilgrimage route, one person lost their life and two others were injured after a landslide struck near Jangalchatti in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district. The incident occurred due to continuous heavy rainfall, which triggered the collapse of debris and stones onto the walkway, severely damaging and blocking the route.

Yatra halted at Sonprayag as a precaution

In response, authorities have suspended the Kedarnath Yatra from Sonprayag until further notice. A yellow alert has been issued for the region, warning of persistent rainfall throughout the week. As a safety precaution, the entire stretch from Sonprayag to Kedarnath Dham has been temporarily closed.

Pilgrims urged to stay in safe shelters

The Rudraprayag Police have appealed to all pilgrims currently en route to Kedarnath Dham to remain at nearby hotels or safe accommodations until the route is cleared. Police personnel are also escorting stranded pilgrims down from the landslide-affected area near Jangalchatti.

Weather alert and travel advisory in effect

With the weather department forecasting continued rainfall, officials warn of further landslides and urge pilgrims planning the Char Dham Yatra to check weather conditions and travel advisories before setting out. The route remains susceptible to landslides at multiple points due to the unstable terrain and ongoing rain.

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Background

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 began on April 30 with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines on Akshaya Tritiya. The Kedarnath temple, a revered Lord Shiva shrine, opened on May 2, followed by Badrinath on May 4. These high-altitude temples attract lakhs of pilgrims each year and remain open for about six months, typically closing by October or November due to harsh winter conditions.

Aryan Aviation’s Char Dham operations suspended following Kedarnath helicopter crash

In the wake of a tragic helicopter crash near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has suspended Aryan Aviation’s operations for the ongoing Char Dham Yatra. The incident involved a Bell 407 helicopter that was ferrying pilgrims between Kedarnath and Guptkashi.

According to the ministry’s statement, the aircraft took off from Guptkashi at 5:10 am and landed at Shri Kedarnath Ji Helipad by 5:18 am. It departed again for Guptkashi at 5:19 am, but crashed between 5:30 am and 5:45 am, shortly after entering a valley reportedly blanketed in thick cloud cover.

On board were six passengers, including an infant, and one crew member. Preliminary findings suggest the crash may have been the result of Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT), likely caused by poor visibility and heavy clouding at the time of departure.

A detailed probe into the accident will be conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to determine the exact cause.