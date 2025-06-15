Kedarnath helicopter crash: Aryan Aviation’s Char Dham operations suspended amid safety review Kedarnath helicopter crash: As part of the enforcement action, the licences of two helicopter pilots have also been suspended for a duration of six months, the ministry confirmed. The specific violations leading to the suspensions have not yet been disclosed.

New Delhi:

A 407 helicopter operated by Aryan Aviation crashed near Gaurikund on Sunday morning (June 15) while returning from Uttarakhand's Kedarnath, prompting swift action from aviation authorities and the Uttarakhand state government.

Crash details and timeline

According to a statement from the Civil Aviation Ministry, the helicopter was operating on the "Shri Kedarnath Ji - Aryan Helipad, Guptkashi" sector. It took off from Guptkashi at 5:10 am and landed at the Kedarnath helipad at 5:18 am. The return flight departed just a minute later, at 5:19 am, and the crash was reported to have occurred between 5:30 and 5:45 am near Gaurikund.

There were seven individuals on board: five adult passengers, one infant, and one crew member (pilot).

Probable cause: Controlled flight into terrain

Preliminary assessments suggest that the crash may have been a case of Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT). The aircraft was reportedly airborne despite poor visibility and heavy cloud cover in the valley's entry area. A definitive cause will be determined through a thorough investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

Rescue and emergency response

Rescue operations were promptly initiated by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Efforts to recover the victims and secure the site are ongoing.

Immediate government action and suspensions

In response to the incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a high-level emergency meeting at 11 am. Senior state officials, representatives from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and the Ministry of Civil Aviation were in attendance.

Key decisions made during the meeting include-

Immediate suspension of all Aryan Aviation operations related to the Char Dham Yatra.

Suspension of licenses for two pilots operating helicopters under unsafe weather conditions:

VT-TBC (Captain Yogesh Grewal)

VT-TBF (Captain Jitender Harjai)

Both licenses are suspended for six months.

Wider operational freeze and safety measures

All charter and shuttle helicopter operations in the Kedarnath region have been suspended for June 15–16, 2025, as a safety measure.

The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) has been instructed to-

Conduct a comprehensive safety review with all helicopter operators and pilots before resuming services.

Establish a dedicated Command-and-Control Room to monitor real-time operations and escalate any safety risks immediately.

DGCA oversight intensified

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been directed to-

Deploy officers from Airworthiness, Safety, and Operations to oversee all ongoing helicopter activities in the Kedarnath valley.

Rigorously monitor the functioning of the UCADA control room.

Zero tolerance for safety violations

The Civil Aviation Ministry reiterated its stance that aviation safety is non-negotiable. It issued strict directives to the DGCA to enforce all existing regulations with full authority and ensure complete discipline in flying operations, particularly in sensitive and high-risk areas like the Kedarnath valley.

The ministry emphasised that no flights should be conducted in violation of weather or operational protocols, underscoring the sanctity of human life and the need for uncompromising safety standards.

