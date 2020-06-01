Decision on reopening Kedarnath, Badrinath for pilgrims soon: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Image Source : FILE PHOTO, FACEBOOK Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat says they will take decision to re-open religious places soon.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday spoke to India TV and discussed in brief what will remain open and closed in the state during unlock phase 1. Speaking on the revival of the tourism industry, Trivendra Singh Rawat said his administration will take decision on re-opening of religious places including Kedarnath, Badrinath soon.

Uttarakhand is one of the states which depends on tourism industry to run its economy among other sectors, however, the industry is worst impacted with the outbreak of coronavirus as hotels, restuarants remained shut so far during the lockdown period.

Further speaking on the revial of the tourisim industry, Chief Minister said that they have given relief in electricity bills such as waving of fixed charge and other reductions. He added that the government has extended help to over 2.25 lakh workers related directly or indurectly to tourism industry but mentioned that the actual revival will only take place when tourists will return to the state.

The Centre on Saturday released new guidelines for the states, UTs on unlock 1.0 while announcing further relaxations in the lockdown, except in the containment zones.

