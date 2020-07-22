KEAM Entrance Exam: Kerala Police books over 600 parents for 'flouting' social distancing norms

Image Source : PTI FILE

The Kerala Police has booked as many as 600 parents for flouting social distancing norms. These are parents of the students who had appeared for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) Entrance exam.

Over 88,000 students took the KEAM examination across the state. Five students have also tested positive. While three students were found to be infected by the virus on July 21, two others tested positive on Wednesday.

The state government has been facing criticism from the Opposition parties for holding the exam despite the high prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the state.

