KCR wants to turn Telangana into Bengal, he must be stopped now: Amit Shah in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amit Shah was addressing BJP workers in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Highlights Home Minister Amit Shah was in Hyderabad on Saturday

Amit Shah said KCR wants to turn Telangana into Bengal

The home minister called out KCR-led government for unkept poll promises

Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to Hyderabad, said that Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) wants to turn the state into Bengal and he must be stopped now. "We will ensure that the killers of BJP worker Sai Ganesh are given the harshest punishment," added the home minister on Saturday.

Sounding the poll bugle in Telangana, Union Home Minister and BJP veteran Amit Shah hit out at the TRS government in the state for alleged corruption and unkept promises and said his party is ready to face the polls, due in the state next year.

Addressing a public meeting, which marked the culmination of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's second phase of 'padayatra' (foot march), Shah appealed to the electorate to defeat the ruling TRS and make the saffron party successful in the 2023 elections.

The BJP is ready to face elections even if they are held “tomorrow” and he can see the writing on the wall about the defeat of TRS in the polls, Shah claimed.

"Do we need to change the Nizam of Telangana or not," he asked the gathering, in an obvious reference to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Accusing the TRS government of failing to fulfil the major planks of separate Telangana agitation of "water, funds and jobs", Shah said BJP, if elected to power, would implement them.

He also said his party would end minority reservations in the state and provide the benefit to STs, SCs and backward classes.

The senior BJP leader, whose party won two Assembly by-polls and made significant gains in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election in the last two years, expressed confidence of BJP coming to power in the state in the hustings next year and urged the voters to elect the saffron party to usher in a secure and prosperous Telangana.

Referring to TRS poll symbol of car, Shah charged that its steering is in the hands of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

On the alleged high-handedness against BJP activists, he claimed attempts were on to make Telangana like West Bengal, an apparent reference to the deaths of party workers in the eastern state, for which the BJP blames the ruling TMC there.

Referring to the alleged suicide of a BJP activist Sai Ganesh at Khammam due to "police harassment", Shah said the BJP would ensure that those responsible for the party worker's death would be put behind bars.

Also Read: BJP leader demands demolition of mosque in Aligarh after RTI reveals it is 'public property'

Latest India News