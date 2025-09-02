K Kavitha expelled by her father and ex-Telangana CM KCR from BRS over 'anti-party activities’ K Kavitha, K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, was expelled from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday over "anti-party activities."

New Delhi:

K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana CM and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), was expelled from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday over “anti-party activities.” Kavitha had openly accused her cousins, T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of “amassing assets” and having a “tacit understanding” with current Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

"BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision to suspend K Kavitha from the party with immediate effect. The party leadership is taking this matter seriously, as the recent behavior and ongoing anti-party activities of party MLC K Kavitha are damaging the party," posts BRS.

What did K Kavitha say?

This comes days after K Kavitha launched a scathing attack on her cousin and former Telangana Irrigation Minister Harish Rao, accusing him of amassing wealth during his tenure in the BRS government and colluding with current Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to damage KCR’s reputation.

She also named former Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar, alleging both leaders had used KCR’s name for personal gain.

“We need to reflect on why allegations of corruption have tainted KCR. Some people close to him have exploited his name and brought disrepute to him through their actions,” Kavitha said. “Harish Rao, who served as irrigation minister for five years, played a significant role in this did he not?” she asked pointedly.

Kavitha further claimed that Revanth Reddy was shielding both Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar, implying a secret understanding between them to target her father. She maintained that KCR would come out “as pure as a pearl” from the ongoing CBI probe and said, “As his daughter, it deeply hurts to see him endure this.”