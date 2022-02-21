KCR has ability to lead taking all together, says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao meets with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena has heaped praise on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, saying he has the 'ability to lead taking all together. Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that KCR and the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during a meeting agreed that change is the need of the hour.

KCR had met Uddhav and NCP president Sharad Pawar in a bid to bring together like-minded parties against the BJP at the national level.

"K Chandrasekhar Rao is a very hard working leader. He faced a lot of struggles in his political life. He has the ability to lead taking all together," Raut said.

During their meeting on Sunday, Rao, who heads the Telangana Rashtra Samiti and Shiv Sena president Thackeray discussed the country's political situation, Raut said. The two CMs and other political leaders will soon meet again, the Shiv Sena's spokesperson said.

Raut also claimed that the BJP will get defeated in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls which are currently underway. Asked about the BJP targeting its political opponents amid the ongoing UP elections, Raut said, "It is their habit. They make such statements when they are losing. The BJP is losing in Uttar Pradesh."

To a query on some remarks made by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil as well as his claim that Raut was trying to weaken the Shiv Sena, the Rajya Sabha member said, "He need not give us an advice, he should manage his own party which is going down everyday."

