'Farmers can change govt', says KCR in Chandigarh

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday here said farmers can change the government if they want and they should keep fighting till they get a constitutional guarantee for remunerative prices of their crops. The Telangana chief minister also paid tributes to the farmers who died during the course of the agitation against the Centre’s now-repealed farm laws. He bows to farmers for their grit and determination, the CM said referring to the year-long stir that ended last year.

"If farmers want, they can change the government. It is not a big thing. From where the power comes, it comes from us. Agitation should continue till farmers get the right price and there is a constitutional guarantee for it," he said. Rao also lauded the contribution of Punjab to the freedom struggle and bringing a green revolution to the farming sector. "Punjab is a great state," said Rao.

Rao was accompanied by his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Rao was here to distribute Rs 3 lakh as financial assistance to the kin of the farmers, who died during the stir against the Centre's three farm laws. Over 700 farmers had died during the course of the agitation at the Delhi borders due to various reasons, including harsh winter, road accidents, cardiac arrest and ailments.

