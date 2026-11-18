The Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton and Prince William, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his private residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 18, bringing their three-day visit to India to a close. The meeting marked one of the key engagements of their trip, which focused on strengthening ties between India and the United Kingdom.

Kate Middleton and Prince William travelled to the national capital after completing engagements in Mumbai. For the meeting with the Prime Minister, Kate chose an outfit by designer Gaurav Gupta, continuing her sartorial tribute to Indian designers during the visit. The royal couple also travelled from Mumbai to Delhi on a commercial Air India flight, covering a distance of approximately 850 miles.

Kate Middleton, Prince William meet PM Modi in Delhi as three-day India visit concludes

The Prince and Princess of Wales met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his private residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 18, bringing their three-day visit to India to a close. The meeting marked one of the most significant engagements of their trip, which focused on environmental innovation, cultural exchanges and strengthening ties between India and the United Kingdom.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, both 44, travelled to the national capital after completing a series of engagements in Mumbai. For the meeting with the Prime Minister, Kate chose a suit by Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta, continuing her showcase of Indian designers throughout the visit.

The royal couple also travelled from Mumbai to Delhi on a commercial Air India flight, covering approximately 850 miles. Their India visit was their second official trip to the country, following their first visit in April 2016. It was also their first joint overseas tour in four years.

PM Modi says India-UK ties will gain further momentum after meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said it was a pleasure to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales during their visit to India. In a post on X, he appreciated the Earthshot Prize's efforts to promote innovative climate solutions worldwide and showcase India's ingenuity in addressing global environmental challenges. Modi also said he looked forward to further strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and building on the momentum of the recently implemented Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, for the shared prosperity of both nations and the wider world.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's India visit: From cricket to Bollywood

The royal couple arrived in Mumbai on November 16 for a three-day visit centred around the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize. Their itinerary brought together engagements celebrating India's sporting, cultural and creative industries, along with initiatives focused on sustainability and environmental protection.

One of the early highlights was a game of street cricket with legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Both William and Kate joined local children for the activity, bringing a sporting element to their Mumbai engagements.

The couple also explored different aspects of the city's cultural landscape. Prince William visited Dharma Productions, where he met actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor and watched dancers perform to a song from the Bollywood film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham". Filmmaker Karan Johar also spoke with the Prince about the global popularity of Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, Kate visited a maternity hospital and interacted with healthcare workers. The couple's programme also included engagements highlighting traditional Indian craftsmanship, responsible manufacturing and environmental innovation.

Kate attended the ceremony in a traditional Indian-inspired outfit by designer Mahima Mahajan, while William wore a bandhgala by Manish Malhotra. The event also featured the inaugural Children's Earthshot Awards, recognising young people working on solutions to environmental challenges.

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