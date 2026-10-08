Kashmiri Muslim man alleges assault by Congress workers in Delhi over criticising Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Thursday found itself in a controversy after a Kashmiri Muslim alleged that he was thrashed by workers and supporters of the grand old party in Central Delhi after he purportedly hurled abuses at Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The man, identified as Fahim Nazir, is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. He was thrashed allegedly outside the Moets Restaurant in Connaught Place (CP).

Targeting the Congress over its 'vote chori' allegations and protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Nazir said the opposition never has an issue with electronic voting machines (EVMs) when they win, but has a problem whenever the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerges victorious.

He said the EVMs were introduced by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, while underlining that he does not want India to become Bangladesh or Nepal.

"EVM was brought by Rajiv Gandhi in 1998 for the first time... You all have the footage," Nazir was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "I didn't abuse Rahul Gandhi, but I was beaten badly. I have taken up this initiative to make the country understand that there is a conspiracy to turn country into Nepal... Bangladesh. Questions should be asked from Rahul Gandhi... this is freedom of speech."

Rahul, Priyanka in legal trouble

In another development, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra found themselves in legal trouble after a first information report (FIR) was registered against the Lok Sabha members for allegedly assaulting police personnel and obstructing government work during their protest.

Rahul and Priyanka had led a protest by INDIA bloc leaders on Wednesday, seeking Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

The BJP has hit out at the Congress over its allegations and said their claims that democracy is being murdered lack any foundation. "These baseless allegations, leveled by an irresponsible, anarchic opposition that is itself undermining the Constitution, are devoid of substance and lack even an iota of evidence," BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said at a press briefing earlier in the day.

"We have observed the situation in India; it is a battle between two ideologies. Yesterday, every citizen felt a sense of pride. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has served the nation for the past 25 years, in the roles of both Prime Minister and Chief Minister, while upholding the core spirit of the Constitution and adhering to constitutional norms," he said.

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