Video of Kashmiri man being denied room at Delhi hotel goes viral | Know the whole truth

A Delhi hotel registered with hotel aggregation Oyo Rooms denied accommodation to a resident of Jammu and Kashmir. The man recorded the video of his conversation with one of the hotel employees and shared it on the internet. The video was widely circulated on the internet, prompting the police to intervene.

The hotel employee, a lady, could be seen in the viral video at the reception area. She didn't allow the visitor to check-in even as the man showed the lady his valid identity proofs, including Aadhaar card and passport. The man had booked a room in the hotel through the Oyo website.

The lady can be seen making a call to her senior in the video after being confronted by the man. The lady told the man that they have been instructed by the Delhi Police to not accommodate Kashmiri citizens in the hotel.

The video of the incident was shared by Nasir Khuehami, National Spokesperson Of Jammu And Kashmir Students’ Association.

The Delhi Police took note of the incident and issued a clarification. Police said that they did not give any such directions to the hotels in the national capital.

"A purported video is viral on social media wherein a person is being denied hotel reservation due to his J&K ID. Reason for cancellation is being given as direction from police... no such direction has been given... willful misrepresentation can attract penal action," the Delhi Police tweeted.

"Some netizens are trying to discredit the image of Delhi Police through willful misrepresentation of the video in circulation which can attract penal action," police added.

Oyo Rooms later issued a statement and informed that the hotel was removed from its platform.

"Our rooms and our hearts are open for everyone, always. This is not something that we will compromise on, ever. We will definitely check what compelled the hotel to deny check-in. We thank you for bringing this to our notice," it said in a tweet.

