Kashmiri man posing as PMO official, army doctor arrested by Odisha STF

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police’s Crime Branch arrested a Kashmiri man for allegedly posing as a Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) official, an army doctor and a close associate of some high-ranking NIA official among others. He has been held on charges of impersonation, cheating, forgery and links with anti-national elements. Following a tip-off, the STF arrested the accused in Neulpur village in Jajpur district on Friday.

The 37-year-old man has been identified as Sayed Ishaan Bukhari, also known as Ishaan Bukhari and Dr Ishaan Bukhari. He hails from Kupwada district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Accused was impersonating as PMO officer

STF IG JN Pankaj said, "The accused was found to be impersonating a Neuro Specialist, an Army Doctor, an officer in PMO, a close associate of high-ranking NIA officials and others. Numerous forged documents like medical degree certificates issued by Cornel University of USA, Canadian Health Services Institute, and others were also seized."

During the raid, many incriminating materials including more than 100 documents, several affidavits, bonds, ATM cards, blank cheques, Aadhaar cards and visiting cards were also seized from the man.

He has also married at least 6-7 girls from various parts of India including Kashmir, UP, Maharashtra and Odisha. He was also active on various websites/ Apps and was in romantic relationships with many girls impersonating a doctor with international degrees.

Wanted by Kashmir Police

He further said that the accused was also wanted by Kashmir Police in connection with a case of cheating and forgery and one non-bailable warrant is pending against him. He was allegedly in touch with several Pakistani nationals and some suspicious persons in Kerala.

To a question, Panjkaj said that the STF did not find any link of his with ISI. "A joint team of police from Punjab, Kashmir and Odisha will interrogate him," Pankaj said.

A case has also been registered by STF under Sections 419/420/465/467/468/471/120(B) IPC r/w. Sec. 66 C/66 D of IT Act, 2000. Further investigation is underway.

