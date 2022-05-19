Kashmir Valley to have more security forces soon ahead of Amarnath Yatra, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Kashmir Valley to have more security forces soon ahead of Amarnath Yatra, sources say.

The Central government has decided to deploy additional security forces in the Kashmir Valley in wake of the recent killing of minorities in the Union Territory, security sources said.

According to the sources, around 15,000 additional para-military force personnel will be deployed soon to tackle the security situation in the Valley and provide better security cover to the people there.

This will be in addition to the forces which will be deployed for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

The decision came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and instructed that additional forces be deployed.

Directions given by Home Minister Amit Shah:

He directed security forces and police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively and also ensure zero cross-border infiltration to wipe out terrorism in J&K.

It is learnt that the Home Minister was unhappy over the handling of the security situation in J&K and asked the intelligence grid to provide more specific information of terrorists and to go for a coordinated counter-terror operations based on the specific intelligence inputs.

The sources also said that the recent killings of minorities have created fear among them and therefore, it was important to provide fool-proof security shield to all and to initiate counter-terror operations quickly.

The terror threat also looms over the Amarnath Yatra which commences on June 30 after a hiatus of two years, so, the security agencies need to work in tandem, they added.

On Tuesday (May 17), Shah held a high-level review meeting in his North Block office on the security situation in J&K. The meeting was attended by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande, and senior officials of the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

