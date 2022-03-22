Tuesday, March 22, 2022
     
One killed, another injured in two separate terror attacks in J&K's Pulwama, Budgam

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Budgam Updated on: March 22, 2022 6:37 IST
Image Source : PTI

Highlights

  • One civilian was killed and another injured in Jammu and Kashmir.
  • In the first instance, a civilian was shot dead by a terrorist in the Budgam district.
  • Another street vendor hailing from Bihar was injured in a terror attack in Pulwama.

In two separate terror attacks on Monday, one civilian was killed and another injured in Jammu and Kashmir. In the first instance, a civilian was shot dead by a terrorist in the Budgam district. Another street vendor hailing from Bihar was injured in a terror attack in Pulwama.

"In Budgam, terrorists had barged into the house of one civilian, Tajamul Mohi-ud-din Dar resident of Gotpora area of Budgam district and fired indiscriminately upon him," read the official statement of Jammu and Kashmir police. 

Dar sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, however, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The street vendor injured in Pulwama was identified as Bisujeet Kumar, son of Paras Madal who is a resident of Bihar. Kumar received gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital Srinagar in a Critical Care ambulance.

Police have registered cases regarding both the terror crime incidents and Investigation is underway. 

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Three terrorists killed by security forces in Nowgam encounter

