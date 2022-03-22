One killed, another injured in two separate terror attacks in J&K's Pulwama, Budgam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI One killed, another injured in two seperate terror attacks in J&K's Pulwama, Budgam

In two separate terror attacks on Monday, one civilian was killed and another injured in Jammu and Kashmir. In the first instance, a civilian was shot dead by a terrorist in the Budgam district. Another street vendor hailing from Bihar was injured in a terror attack in Pulwama.

"In Budgam, terrorists had barged into the house of one civilian, Tajamul Mohi-ud-din Dar resident of Gotpora area of Budgam district and fired indiscriminately upon him," read the official statement of Jammu and Kashmir police.

Dar sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, however, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The street vendor injured in Pulwama was identified as Bisujeet Kumar, son of Paras Madal who is a resident of Bihar. Kumar received gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital Srinagar in a Critical Care ambulance.

Police have registered cases regarding both the terror crime incidents and Investigation is underway.

