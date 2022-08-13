​Northern Army commander reviews security situation along LoC in Kashmir

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amid the ongoing nationwide 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, a 72-ft-high tricolour was hoisted by the people of Keran along the LoC.

Kashmir security situation review: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control in Kashmir and commended the forces for maintaining a strong counter-infiltration grid. Lt Gen Dwivedi was accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen ADS Aujla, an Army spokesperson said.

"#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC, visited Forward Areas of #Kashmir along #LC & reviewed the security situation," the Army's Northern Command said in a tweet. It said Lt Gen Dwivedi lauded all ranks for their professionalism in maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control (LoC).

Lt Gen Dwivedi arrived here on Saturday, the Army spokesperson said.

"Lt Gen Dwivedi was briefed on the prevalent security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries' design and development works being undertaken by the Indian Army.

"He lauded the strong counter-infiltration grid along the LoC. He also appreciated the strict control exercised by the formation to abide by the ceasefire understanding," he said.

Amid the ongoing nationwide 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, a 72-ft-high tricolour was hoisted by the people of Keran along the LoC in the presence of Lt Gen Dwivedi and Lt Gen Aujla, the spokesperson said. On the occasion, a cultural programme was also held that saw the participation of schoolchildren, he said.

The 'Rashtriya Salute' by the ceremonial guards of the Indian Army, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police was a befitting display of conjoined effort of security forces in Kashmir. Lt Gen Dwivedi appreciated the efforts of all those involved in the installation of the national flag, he added.

During the day, Lt Gen Dwivedi interacted with and felicitated five civilians at the Chinar Corps headquarters for efforts undertaken by them to promoting peace, happiness and empowerment initiatives.

Those felicitated are Mehraj Khurshid Malik from Srinagar, Arshid Rasool from Srinagar, Jameela Begum from Kupwara, Sahil Muzaffar from Sopore and Mir Mehak Farooq from Kulgam.

Later, Lt Gen Dwivedi also interacted with police and civil officials. He appreciated the steps being taken by all agencies for the maintenance of peace in Kashmir and ensuring its development, the spokesperson said.

