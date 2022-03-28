Monday, March 28, 2022
     
Kashmiri Pandit teachers slam Kejriwal, say Delhi govt never wanted to regularize KMT services

The teachers' body's statement comes as Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had claimed that the Kejriwal government regularised teacher jobs for 233 Kashmiri Pandits living in Delhi and arranged their pensions.

New Delhi Published on: March 28, 2022 21:08 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal 

Kashmiri Pandit Government School Teachers Association on Monday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and said that the Delhi government was never interested in regularising KMT services. 

"It also provided Rs 3,000 monthly to Kashmiri Pandit families living in Delhi," the senior AAP leader said. The AAP leader was speaking at a debate  in the ongoing session of the Delhi Assembly, on the row between the AAP and the BJP over "The Kashmir Files" movie.

In a press release, the teachers' body said, "We strongly condemn the statement given by the Delhi CM that it was Delhi Government

who regularised the services of Kashmiri Migrant Teachers — referred to as KMT here on."

They shared a timeline of events that indicated indicate that the "Delhi Government was never interested in regularising the services of KMT."

"In fact, the Delhi Government opposed the regularisation till the very end."

Press Release realeased by the Kashmiri Pandit Government School Teachers Association

 

