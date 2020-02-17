Image Source : PTI Kashmir senior official questions UN secretary general over Pakistan

One of the top civil administrators of Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Monday questioned United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres over his appreciation of Pakistan's efforts at curbing terrorism. Guterres on Sunday said that Pakistan is "one of the most consistent and reliable contributors to UN peacekeeping efforts around the world." The secretary general in a tweet said that he was travelling to Pakistan where he planned to "express his gratitude to the people serving for peace".

In a series of tweets, Guterres praised Pakistan for its role in peace-building in Afghanistan. "I am closely following vital peace efforts in Afghanistan to reduce violence, especially against civilians. By building regional consensus, Pakistan's role in this process remains crucial.

"Pakistan, he said, has sheltered Afghan refugees and stood in solidarity with them for 40 years -- showing how generosity in not always proportional to wealth. "Our world needs more compassion and responsibility-sharing," he said, urging the world "support host countries and show similar leadership in standing with refugees".

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Monday tweeted that Guterres applauded the country's efforts in fighting terrorism and appealed to the global community to support Pakistan. Taking note of this, Kashmir's divisional commissioner and a native of the valley, Baseer Ahmad Khan responded to a self congratulatory tweet of Pakistan's ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), saying, "World must be laughing.

Those who are responsible for the bloodshed in Kashmir valley are being applauded by UN secretary general. Many civilians, Kashmiri Pandits, cops, security forces, political activists and peace activists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir by those whom UN secretary general is applauding for curbing terrorism." Over 50,000 people have been killed due to Pakistan's cross-border terrorism in Kashmir in the last 30 years.

