Kashmir newspapers go black in powerful protest against Pahalgam terror attack

Several leading newspapers in Kashmir printed their front pages in black on Wednesday in a stark and symbolic protest against the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, most of them tourists. The rare act of editorial solidarity was carried out by prominent English and Urdu dailies, including Greater Kashmir, Rising Kashmir, Kashmir Uzma, Aftab, and Taameel Irshad. With headlines in white or red against the blacked-out background, the papers conveyed a message of grief, outrage, and unity in mourning.

Greater Kashmir led with the bold headline: “Gruesome: Kashmir Gutted, Kashmiris Grieving,” followed by the subhead “26 killed in deadly terror attack in Pahalgam” in red. The paper’s front-page editorial, titled “The massacre in the meadow – Protect Kashmir’s soul”, reflected on the deeper ramifications of the attack, calling it not just a blow to human life but to the very identity and values of Kashmir.

“This heinous act is not merely an assault on innocent lives but a deliberate blow to Kashmir's identity and values — its hospitality, its economy, and its fragile peace,” the editorial stated. It added that the victims came seeking beauty and peace but instead found tragedy.

The editorial also pointed to an alarming intelligence lapse, given that the terrorists targeted a tourist hub accessible only on foot or by pony. It called for strengthened coordination among agencies, better vigilance, and a unified civil response to uproot terrorism. “Kashmir's people have endured violence for too long, yet their spirit remains unbroken,” it said. “This attack must not sow division but unite us in defiance of terror.”

The papers urged all stakeholders — government, security agencies, and civil society — to come together in ensuring that Pahalgam’s meadows once again resonate with peace, not gunfire.

(Based on PTI inputs)