Kashmir: 27 new COVID-19 cases reported; tally reaches 351

27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kashmir

At least 27 fresh COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Kashmir, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the division to 351. The Principal Secretary- Planning, Jammu and Kashmir Rohit Kansal took to his Twitter account to inform that the coronavirus in tally now rose to 407. Meanwhile, 56 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Jammu division so far.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kansal said that as many as 78 areas in Kashmir have been designated as red zones while 14 red zones are in the Jammu division, a total of 92 areas in the Union Territory.

These red zones will be under stricter restrictions on movement, surveillance and will have enhanced testing, said Kansal.

The deadly contagious coronavirus has claimed five lives in Jammu and Kashmir till now.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India are nearing 20,000-mark, while around 4,000 patients have been recovered so far. As many as 640 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in India.

