Kashmir, Ladakh witness snowfall: Dras, Zoji La and other high-altitude areas turn white

Snowfall has been reported across several high-altitude areas of Kashmir and Ladakh, bringing a change to the landscape and a noticeable drop in temperatures. Dras has witnessed the first moderate spell of snowfall this season, covering parts of the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway and the surrounding mountains in snow.

Snowfall occurred early in the morning at Zoji La Pass, Sadhna Pass, Razdan Pass, the Gumri hills, Dras and Minamarg in Ladakh. The higher stretches of the strategically important Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway were covered in a blanket of snow. Light snowfall was also reported from the upper reaches of Gulmarg and the Pir Panjal range.

Snowfall covers Dras, Zoji La and other high-altitude areas

According to reports, Dras and its neighbouring high-altitude areas received the first moderate snowfall of the season. The stretch between Zoji La and Minamarg has also undergone a visible change following the snowfall.

The precipitation remained largely confined to higher elevations, with the plains seeing a relatively limited impact. However, cloudy skies have led to a considerable drop in temperatures across Kashmir and Ladakh, bringing colder conditions to the region.

Motorists travelling along the Sonamarg-Zoji La-Minamarg route have been advised to exercise caution. Authorities have asked travellers to follow the latest updates issued by traffic control rooms, use anti-skid chains on vehicle tyres on slippery roads and maintain a safe speed.

Traffic along the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri corridor is being regulated through scheduled movement, depending on weather and road conditions. Drivers have also been strongly advised to carry anti-skid equipment in their vehicles.

IMD forecasts more rain and snowfall

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and local weather forecasts, cloudy conditions are expected to continue across Jammu and Kashmir over the next 24 hours. Some areas could receive light rain or snowfall.

Intermittent light rain, thundershowers or snowfall are also possible in higher reaches until October 30. Conditions are expected to remain mostly dry for a few days after that, although isolated areas may still receive light rain or snow.

Snowfall signals arrival of winter

The latest spell comes after several high-altitude locations in Kashmir and the Jammu region received light to moderate snowfall between mid and late October. These included Razdan Pass, Peer Ki Gali, Sinthan Top, Margan Top, Apharwat near Gulmarg, the Baltal-Sonamarg stretch, Gurez and Tulail, among other areas.

The earlier snowfall had also pushed daytime temperatures several degrees below normal in parts of Kashmir and the Jammu division. Snow-covered locations such as Razdan Pass also attracted groups of tourists at the time.

For now, the snowfall has not caused any major disruption to daily life in the lower parts of the Valley. However, snow-covered mountain passes and falling temperatures point to the gradual arrival of winter. Residents of higher-altitude areas, tourists and people travelling through these routes have been advised to keep track of weather forecasts and traffic updates as conditions change.

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