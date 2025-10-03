Kashmir’s higher reaches witness season’s first snowfall, more predicted in coming days Officials said fresh snowfall was recorded at several higher-altitude areas, including Affarwat peak in Gulmarg (Baramulla district) and Sinthan Top in Anantnag. At the same time, parts of the plains, including Srinagar and its surrounding areas, experienced light showers.

Srinagar:

The higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received the season’s first snowfall on Friday (October 3), bringing cheer to tourists and locals alike while also signaling an early onset of winter in the Valley. The Meteorological Department has predicted more rain and snow over the coming days, particularly under the influence of an approaching western disturbance.

First snowfall of the season

Fresh snowfall was reported at several high-altitude locations, including Affarwat peak at the ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district and Sinthan Top in Anantnag, officials confirmed.

Meanwhile, parts of the plains, including Srinagar city and adjoining areas, received light rainfall.

Weather advisory and forecast

According to the MeT Department, a new western disturbance system is expected to impact Jammu and Kashmir and nearby regions from October 5 to October 7, 2025.

The peak activity is likely to occur from the night of October 5 till the morning of October 7.

During this period, moderate to heavy snowfall is expected across higher altitudes.

Light snowfall may also occur over the middle reaches, while moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in the plains of Kashmir Valley.

Areas likely to be affected

The advisory highlights that several regions could receive significant snowfall, including-

Anantnag-Pahalgam belt

Kulgam

Sinthan Pass

Shopian

Pir Ki Gali

Sonamarg-Zojila axis

Bandipora-Razdan Pass

Gulmarg

Kupwara-Sadhna Pass

Tourism boost and travel advisory

The snowfall is expected to boost tourism in hotspots like Gulmarg and Sonamarg, which are popular with trekkers and ski enthusiasts. However, officials have also urged residents and travelers to remain cautious, as heavy snowfall in high passes could disrupt connectivity and traffic movement.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to issue timely warnings, particularly for mountainous roads and highways that often witness closures during heavy snow.