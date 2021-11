Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals of snowfall

Many areas in higher Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Friday, making Gulmarg a movie wonderland come to life.

Snowfall started in many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir early in the morning, the officials said. They said the fresh snowfall was witnessed in Machil and Tangdhar areas of Kupwara, Gurez in Bandipora district, the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla, Sonamarg in Ganderbal, and some other high altitude areas.

