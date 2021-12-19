Kashmir record coldest night of season, mercury drops -2.6 degree in Rajasthan Churu

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kashmiris walk as it rains on a cold and foggy day in Srinagar.

Cold wave conditions continued in Kashmir as most places experienced the coldest night of the season so far, with the weatherman forecasting further dip in mercury over the next few days, officials said on Sunday.

The temperature on Sunday night was several degrees below the freezing point, they said.

Snowfall, rains in hilly states have also affected life in northern states. In Rajasthan's Churu, the minimum temperature recorded on Saturday night was minus 2.6 Celsius, IMD informed.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, same as the previous night, which is the lowest minimum temperature of the season so far in the city.

The minimum was 4.5 degrees below the normal for this part of the season. Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 7.5 degrees Celsius.

The officials said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 8.7 degrees Celsius.

The resort was the coldest recorded place in the valley. The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 6.1 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius.

The cold wave conditions led to freezing of water supply lines in many areas of the valley as well as the fringes of several water bodies, the officials said.

The weatherman has forecast colder nights over the next couple of days as a further fall in the minimum temperature is expected.

There is also a possibility of light to moderate snowfall from December 22-25, the officials said.

ALSO READ | Covid: India logs 7,081 new cases, active cases decline to 83,913

ALSO READ | Air quality in Delhi slightly improves, moves to 'poor' category

Latest India News