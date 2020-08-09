Cloudburst in Kashmir's Ganderbal district, Srinagar-Leh highway closed

Image Source : MIR MANZOOR, INDIA TV Cloudburst in Kashmir. Srinagar-Leh highway has been closed following the cloudburst.

A cloudburst has hit the Kullan area in Central Kashmir Ganderbal District on Sunday evening following which the Srinagar-Leh highway has been closed. After the cloudburst, mud-water has piled up in a residential area. So far no reports of anybody being injured, damage have surfaced. More to follow.

Cloudburst hit Kullan area in Central Kashmir Ganderbal District. Srinagar-Leh highway closed | via @Mir_indiatv @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/mJwkONRVz1 — shashwat bhandari (@ShashBhandari) August 9, 2020

