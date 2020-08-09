Sunday, August 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Cloudburst in Kashmir's Ganderbal district, Srinagar-Leh highway closed

Cloudburst in Kashmir's Ganderbal district, Srinagar-Leh highway closed

A cloudburst has hit the Kullan area in Central Kashmir Ganderbal District on Sunday evening following which the Srinagar-Leh highway has been closed.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 09, 2020 18:20 IST
Kashmir, Cloudburst, Srinagar, Leh
Image Source : MIR MANZOOR, INDIA TV

Cloudburst in Kashmir. Srinagar-Leh highway has been closed following the cloudburst.

A cloudburst has hit the Kullan area in Central Kashmir Ganderbal District on Sunday evening following which the Srinagar-Leh highway has been closed. After the cloudburst, mud-water has piled up in a residential area. So far no reports of anybody being injured, damage have surfaced. More to follow. 

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X